According to a Lumia Updates report, among the new games coming to Xbox Game Pass to August 2022 for subscribers to the Microsoft service there will also be Immortals Fenyx RisingUbisoft’s popular open world that in many ways is inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

For the uninitiated, Lumia Updates is a Twitter account that scrupulously monitors all the changes in the Microsoft store database and that in the past has “got it right” more than a tip. For example, he recently unveiled the release date of FIFA 23 in advance.

By analyzing the latest changes made to the store’s backend, a clue was found that suggests the debut of Immortals Fenyx Rising on Xbox Game Pass represented by the wording “PCImmortalsFenyxRising“.

On its own it wouldn’t seem like overwhelming evidence, however Lumia Updates points out that identical writings have appeared in the past prior to the arrival of Watch Dogs 2, Assassin’s Creed Origins and For Honor in the service catalog. So there’s a good chance the same holds true for Immortals Fenyx Rising.

We still talk about indiscretions, so take them as such. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait long to find out the truth, as Microsoft will announce the games that will be made available on Xbox Game Pass in the first half of August next week.

In the meantime, 4 games have already been confirmed that will debut in the day one service in August, including the Two Point Campus management software.