Dino Patti, the co-founder of Jumpship, author of Somervilleaccording to which Xbox Game Pass “hurts salesFor the uninitiated, the studio released Somerville on Xbox and PC last year and has been included in Microsoft’s service catalog since launch, so his statements have some weight.

The value of the Xbox Game Pass offer is there for all to see. You may or may not like it as a subscription model or you may be more or less interested in the games included, but it is undeniable that we are still talking about a vast ever-expanding catalog with triple A, double A and independent titles at a very affordable monthly price. . One of the points on which there is much discussion is whether the service is beneficial or not to the traditional sales.

In that regard, Patti said that they have made a “good deal with Microsoft” to include Somerville in the Game Pass, but that in her opinion this has also had a negative effect on the sales of the game. She added that she prefers a traditional business modelso without subscriptions like the Game Pass, post-launch DLC or free-to-play live service structures with cash over time.

“We made a good deal,” Patti said in an interview with Videogames.si. “I also think Game Pass hurts sales. Because so many people start the game, try it but don’t invest. What if they don’t like the first 10 minutes? That’s it. I think Game Pass is ok. Not my favorite model I rather prefer the old premium model where I sell you the game based on a few videos and pictures and I make your $30. I don’t need to shell out any more money later.”

Even Microsoft in the documents sent to the British CMA relating to the acquisition of Activision Blizzard has admitted that Xbox Game Pass cannibalizes the traditional sales of the games included in its subscription, but on the other hand participating publishers and developers receive a fee which should make up for if not even exceed the revenues from potential unsold copies.