Xbox Game Pass keep adding new games and the official account of the service is suggesting the title of one of them. Now, fans think they know which one it is: Lego Star Wars.

As you can see just below, Xbox Game Pass has shared a teasers composed between three words, of which we see only three letters. That’s three four-letter words, and “Lego Star Wars” fits perfectly.

Obviously the user reference is a LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Sagathe most recent chapter dedicated to the George Lucas saga in Lego brick version.

On ResetEra it is pointed out that LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga has been heavily publicized with Xbox, so it is possible that Microsoft has also struck a deal to publish the Game Pass game.

It’s just one speculation for now, so there is no official confirmation. We can only wait for Xbox Game Pass to make a definitive announcement about it.

Recall that LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga features settings and characters from all nine films in the Star Wars saga. In our review we explained that “LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker saga took a long time to wait but in the end it proved to be the mammoth title that TT Games had promised us. The variety of content and collectibles is unprecedented, and on the gameplay front we found very important improvements that make the experience much more engaging and rewarding.However, it was the enormous passion for the galaxy far, far away that conquered us: the new LEGO Star Wars is a triumph of quotes, references and goodies that they made us forgive some more or less relevant technical uncertainties. If you love LEGO and Star Wars and are looking for a title that is not too difficult, but full of content, do not miss it.”