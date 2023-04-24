The sales Of Hi-Fi RUSH were they good? Were they bad? Has the game recovered its investment or failed? Blame the surprise launch, the missing marketing, the fact that it’s available from day one on Xbox Game Pass?

In recent days, all these topics have been discussed, but often without considering how Microsofthas been interpreting the performance of its securities for some time now. It’s been years since the Redmond house last communicated Xbox sales numbers, and there’s a specific reason.

Those metrics have in fact been replaced by active users on Xbox LIVE and Xbox Game Pass subscribers, or to a lesser extent by the number of players of a given title; in a nutshell, fromengagement that the Xbox platform is capable of generating.

So let’s go back to Hi-Fi RUSH: although Microsoft hastened to deny the rumors according to which the much appreciated Tango Gameworks action had disappointing performances, indeed saying that it was a success from all points of view, in reality it matters little what are the numbers totaled by the game.

This is because it is ultimately a investment that the company is doing with a view to making the Xbox Game Pass catalog more attractive and therefore aiming to increase the number of subscribers to the service. Thinking about the copies sold from this point of view leaves the time it finds.

As stated several times, Microsoft’s goal is to bring the Game Pass to all platforms, perhaps even to other consoles, and when (and if) the acquisition of Activision Blizzard will be finalized we will see further important steps in this direction, with call of Duty to lead the way.

Of course, the important thing is that these legitimate intentions and the new way of understanding sales and performance do not translate, as happened recently (see Ghostwire: Tokyo which runs better on PS5 or Redfall without 60 fps mode), in a lack of commitment on the console support front.

Because, however old-fashioned it may sound, they are still the ones that identify the Xbox brand and its large and lively community. What do you think? Let’s talk about.

Let’s talk about it is a daily opinion column that offers a starting point for discussion around the news of the day, a small editorial written by a member of the editorial staff but which is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.