Last night the Xbox Partner Preview aired, Microsoft’s new format entirely dedicated to third-party studios and developers, which as one might expect brought with it good news for subscribers PC and Xbox Game Pass . Specifically, they were revealed 4 games coming up in the launch subscription catalog, including Manor Lords, one of the most desired games on Steam. Let’s see the complete list, with details on release date or period:

In order of release Spirittea it will be the first to arrive in the PC and Xbox Game Pass catalogue, on November 13th to be precise. It is a life simulator hybridized with RPG elements with a style reminiscent in some ways of Stardew Valley, in which players will manage a spa facility populated by troublesome spirits. Our job will be to find them, solve their problems and satisfy their needs. In the meantime, we will be able to make friends with the inhabitants of the town, take part in various leisure activities, such as catching insects and karaoke, as well as decorating our spa facility with furniture and cleaning up unkempt areas.

Manor Lords is a strategic city builder that has shown great potential since its announcement, so much so that it is among the most desired games on Steam. In the game we will take on the role of a mediaval lord with the aim of making our village grow, until it prospers and becomes a flourishing city and finally expand our lands by conquering nearby fiefdoms. The Slavic Magic title also makes its strong points the historical accuracy of 14th century Franconia and a high-level graphics sector. If you want to know more, here is our try of Manor Lords. It will be available on PC from April 26, 2024 and an Xbox console version is planned which should be released shortly after.

In a complete genre shift, Still Wakes the Deep is an intriguing first-person survival horror game set on an oil rig off the coast of Scotland, targeted by a frightening otherworldly entity that has driven the crew mad. The gameplay trailer shown yesterday showcased a title undoubtedly with a great atmosphere and full of tension, between claustrophobic and disturbing sessions inside the complex and others outside where, between unsafe bridges and shaky platforms, every step must be considered with caution.

Last, but not least, Dungeons of Hinterberg is an action RPG set in the village of Hinterburg, in a fantasy version of the Austrian Alps. In the role of Luisa, an explorer intent on exploring the 25 dungeons in the area far and wide in as many days, we will have to face numerous challenges and enemies, while between one expedition and another we will be able to maintain social relationships with the citizens of Hinterburg and face various side missions.

In addition to what’s coming to PC and Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s event yesterday hosted some of the most anticipated games coming in the coming months and years, including Alan Wake 2 and Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. Here is our summary with all the games and news announced at the Xbox Partner Preview.