Xbox Game Pass will renew its offer to April 2022 and, in addition to the upcoming new games, others as usual they will leave the catalogso let’s see what are the games in question.

THE games that will be removed from the Xbox Game Pass catalog in mid-April 2022 are as follows:

The Long Dark (console, PC)

Rain on your Parade (console, PC)

MLB The Show 21 (console)

Destiny 2 (PC)

Pathway (PC)

The Long Dark is a survival with a glacial setting, which takes us to explore the frozen lands of a post-apocalyptic world, trying to survive the elements and the various threats of nature, moving forward from day to day.

Rain on your Parade is a nice action puzzle in which we guide a cloud intent on unloading rain on various objectives, while MLB The Show 21 is the simulation of baseball by Sony San Diego, which will soon be replaced by the next edition, namely MLB The Show 22.

Destiny 2 had already been removed recently in the console version, now the PC version will also be removed from the Game Pass catalog, so the suggestion, if interested, is simply to buy it, since it is a long-term title, while Pathway is a sort turn-based strategy with adventure elements and an Indiana Jones tone.

There is no precise timing on the removal of the games, but this is probably expected to take place around the a half April 2022. In the meantime we look forward to the new arrivals of the month, after seeing the second wave of March 2022.