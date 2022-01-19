Microsoft unveiled the news coming in the second half of January for subscribers Xbox Game Pass for PC and console. However, inevitably there are also some games that are preparing to leave the catalog of the service at the end of the month, that’s what they are.

As reported on the Xbox Wire pages, the games that will leave the Xbox Game Pass catalog at the end of this month are only four and all on the same day, the January 31, 2022. In particular:

Cyber ​​Shadow – console, PC and cloud

Nowhere Prophet – console, PC and cloud

Prison Architect – PC

Xeno Crisis – console, PC and cloud

Xbox Game Pass

We remind you that Xbox / PC Game Pass subscribers will be able to buy all the games that are about to leave the service catalog taking advantage of a discount of at least 20% for each of them. In addition to those mentioned above, the Japanese version of the Microsoft Store has revealed the possible dates when other games will leave the catalog in the months to come, including some of the Final Fantasy and Yakuza series.

If you missed the announcement, here are the Xbox Series X | S, One and PC games coming to Game Pass in the second half of January 2022, which include Hitman Trilogy and Rainbow Six Extraction.