What are the games that will come removed from the catalog of Xbox Game Pass to end of November? Microsoft announced it, together with the reveal of the new titles arriving on the digital platform.

Here she is list of the games that they will no longer be available on Xbox Game Pass starting November 30:

Archvale (Cloud, Console and PC)

Deeeer Simulator (Cloud, Console and PC)

Final Fantasy XIII-2 (Console and PC)

Mind Scanners (Cloud, Console and PC)

Mortal Shell (Cloud, Console & PC)

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator (Cloud, Console & PC)

Undungeons (Cloud, Console and PC)

Warhammer 40,000 Battlesector (Cloud, Console and PC)

So if you are playing one of these titles, you will still have a couple of weeks to complete them or you can take advantage of one 20% discount to purchase outright and cut the bull’s head off.

Among the most relevant products that will be removed from the catalog undoubtedly stand out Mortal Shell, the controversial soulslike developed by Cold Symmetry, and Final Fantasy XIII-2, a classic episode for the famous Square Enix series.

Here you will find the list of games that will be added to the Xbox Game Pass line-up in the second half of November 2022.