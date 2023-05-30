Let’s see what games they will leave service Xbox Game Pass from June 15, 2023. As always, Microsoft made the announcement at the same time as that of the new games introduced during the month.

As always, Microsoft reminds you that anyone who wants to can buy the upcoming games with the 20% discount as long as they’re part of Xbox Game Pass, so you don’t lose any progress you’ve made.

That said, you still have a few days to try and play them, so you can definitely catch up on something before the final goodbye.