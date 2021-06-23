With the end of the month, the Xbox Game Pass service updates its offer of free games available for July 2021. Through an official press release, the company has presented what will be the new titles that will be available.

The service allows users to have games both for their console and on PC, in its Ultimate version. During the E3 conference, Microsoft and Bethesda announced many titles, most of which will be available on day one on the subscription service.

Some of the works are already known while others, such as Redfall, were announced for the first time. Despite this, Microsoft has confirmed that they will arrive on the service, the very day of their release.

One of the titles is already available from today while for the remaining games we should wait no more than tomorrow. Some of these are exclusively in Cloud mode, i.e. only on mobile, although Microsoft has announced that the service will soon arrive on TVs and other platforms as well.

Let’s start immediately with Worms Rumble, the popular title that includes crossplay functionality, up to a maximum of 32 players, for a unique experience. Get ready for real-time battles and unique strategies, typical of the saga starting today, in Cloud, PC and console mode.

Always going in chronological order, starting tomorrow it will be available Iron Harvest on PC, a real-time strategy title set in an alternate reality. Set shortly after the end of the First World War, you will be catapulted into command of retro-futuristic mechs, between single player campaign and online multiplayer.

Also starting tomorrow it will be possible to whiz at full speed with Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, available on PC and console. This title is the remake of the original game released in 2010, where you will drive racing cars that run at full speed. Will you choose the life of the mad runner or the life of the policeman who chases them?

Latest title, due out tomorrow, is Prodeus on PC that will be released in Game Preview, or still under development. Funded through the Kickstarter platform, This retro-style FPS is full of action, blood and adrenaline, thanks also to graphics that recall many other games such as Doom.

With the arrival of the month of July, 5 other titles also arrive. The first of these is Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts, available in Cloud mode. The two iconic protagonists return in this platformer full of old and new characters.

If you prefer a different type of adventure, characterized by very small characters, Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling is for you. Characterized from many puzzles, this role-playing game will make you live a great adventure, seen from the point of view of insects and will be available on the Cloud, console and PC.

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to fly your friend from a hot air balloon after giving him a head kick? Gang Beasts answers this and many other questions, through a multiplayer game with unlikely controls. Available for PC, Cloud and console.

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars, available for PC, Cloud and console, is a strategic title in a world populated by vampires. You will learn to control your troops, also thanks to the help of powers in the form of cards.

Last but not least, it also comes Limbo, the famous horror title that won multiple awards and was critically acclaimed. Available for PC, console and Cloud, you will be catapulted into a dark world full of pitfalls and deadly puzzles.

So here are the titles available on Xbox Game Pass for July 2021. We also remind you that the service will also see the arrival of the game of Space Jam: New Legends, the forthcoming film in theaters.