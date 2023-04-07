According to the profile of LinkedIn of the Group Product Manager for the Content Strategy and Audience of Xbox in MicrosoftMark Skwarski, xbox game pass It has more than 15 million players in windowswhich suggests that there may be more subscribers playing on pc than on consoles Xbox.

Skwarski’s resume states that he helped build a team to release new features on xbox game pass and executed marketing campaigns that increased the total number of subscribers from 5 million to over 25 million and increased revenue by $2 billion (54% CAGR) over a 4 year period.

He also helped build and execute the strategy to grow xbox game pass in pcfocusing on the right games, app experiences and marketing activations (including a renewed brand) to increase the number of subscribers by five times pc.

In addition, Skwarski partnered with creative directors from Bethesda and Xbox Game Studios to test new growth ideas, making it easier for the more than 15 million of players of pc enjoy xbox game pass. Unfortunately, it’s hard to know for sure if there are more subscribers on pc than on consoles Xbox without knowing the total number of players, since knowing the number of users of windows of over 15 million It is not enough to make this evaluation. Some console gamers, or someone in your family, may also be playing on pc using the same subscription Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. However, without considering the overlap between windows and the consoles Xboxthe data suggests a possible higher player count in pc.

In related news, digital media and entertainment software analyst Michael Pachter previously stated that he expects xbox game pass reach the 50 million of subscribers if the deal closes Activision Blizzard King. Speaking during a recent episode of Patcher FactorPachter made, in his own words, a pretty bold prediction about the premium gaming subscription service from Microsoft.

Via: Twisted Voxel