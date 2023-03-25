During GDC 2023, Mike Rose – founder of indie publisher No More Robots – gave a presentation discussing the Xbox Game Pass value for his company. His speech is long and interesting and we report below the most important details, which are linked above all to the game Let’s Build a Zoo.

Rose said that listing a game on Game Pass “eliminates the risk” of the project failing from a financial point of view, as the financial terms are agreed in advance instead of having to wait for the results of the sales.

The consistent base of Game Pass subscribers it also ensures a large player base at launch, which means the studio can focus on post-launch content support. And this ultimately benefits the studio, as many players who are already playing the game as part of their subscription will purchase the downloadable content.

Let’s Build a Zoo

Rose said that about four times as many people bought Let’s Build a Zoo DLC as those who bought just the base game. Among those who bought the base game, an unusually high percentage have purchased the base game bundle with DLC included, which, according to Rose, is because consumers want to keep access to purchased DLC even after the game leaves Game Pass. Finally, you mentioned that Game Pass players provide a great deal of feedback, which can be invaluable to smaller developers.

Practically, Game Pass guarantees sales of the DLCs and even the base game, because many enthusiasts want to make sure they always have access to the game. Obviously it is a specific example for Let’s Build a Zoo, but in principle it outlines the idea of ​​an audience ready to invest additional money in addition to that spent on Game Pass.

Rose also said that when the studio releases a game on multiple platforms with a day-one launch on Game Pass, the number of Xbox players far exceeds all others. Usually, he said, at least 80% of gamers are on Xbox.

However, Microsoft itself has admitted that Game Pass “cannibalizes sales”, at least potentially. But Rose is very conservative on the subject.

“From my point of view, as someone who has put numerous titles on Game Pass, it’s impossible to say. We’ve definitely had titles that have outsold when they’ve entered Game Pass, and we’ve had titles that, after entering Game Pass or released from Game Pass, they saw no change in the sales they were getting before or after.The main problem with the “Game Pass cannabalizes sales” claim is that no developer or publisher has any idea how many copies their game would sell on Xbox if it hadn’t launched on Game Pass. So how can you categorically say that this is the case?”.

Rose said that for a company the size of No More Robots, the most important things Game Pass brings to the table are “money and players.” The market is full of games and getting noticed by fans is very difficult when you have to compete with hundreds of titles at once. On Game Pass, on the other hand, the competition consists of a few dozen games, at most, at the time of the video game launch.





Game Pass includes many indies as well as many AAA games

“We need the money to make sure the developers we work with get paid well for their hard work, and then the huge influx of players we get for every game means a ton of people are guaranteed to be talking about your game, which is great for both the short-term and long-term success of any stock,” Rose said. “I guess for a much larger publisher than ours it’s a little more complicated: they have investors to keep happy, they have parameters to hit, and therefore a subscription might not be so simple for them. For us, on the other hand, it’s just : Is the money right? Then it’s fine”.

While a supporter of Game Pass, Rose acknowledges that the new levels of PlayStation Plus they seem to compete directly with Game Pass. So while No More Robots has had great success with Game Pass, Rose is also eyeing PlayStation. The studio put Descenders on PlayStation Plus, which Rose says added hundreds of thousands of new players. “PS Plus is great, just like Game Pass for us,” she said. “We would definitely like to include more titles in the future.”

Among the games arriving on Game Pass recently announced there is also Venba.