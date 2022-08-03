As we reported earlier, Sony is convinced that the acquisition of Activision Blizzard from Microsoft is a threat to competition.

The two giants have given way to a question and answer, with Microsoft having decided to answer Sony about Call of Duty and exclusivity.

Now, the discussion has shifted to the services of the two companies, Xbox Game Pass And PlayStation Plus.

According to Sony, Microsoft’s service is growing too much and the Redmond giant responded by saying that PS Plus is practically identical to the Game Pass, as it has very similar deals when it comes to third party catalog (Ubisoft instead of EA).

“Sony recently announced a similar deal with Ubisoft“Microsoft said referring to the agreement with EA.”Sony announced that the main games available in the new PS Plus, in addition to PlayStation exclusives such as Ghost of Tsuhima, Death Stranding and Demon’s Souls, would be Ubisoft + Classics.“.

“These are titles that include hits like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, The Division and For Honor, available to PlayStation Plus subscribers with Extra and Premium tier subscriptions. ”

“The new PS Plus is seen by the gaming industry as a competitor to Xbox Game Pass, and this reflects the rivalry within this market. The presence of the most popular and best-selling Ubisoft games within PS Plus reaffirms this rivalry and at the same time emphasizes the variety and quality of third party products available through subscriptions.. ”

Source: SIX.CADE.GOV.BR.