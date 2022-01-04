Microsoft released the latest wave of Xbox Game Pass titles of 2021 on December 16: a nice full-bodied list to keep all players company during the holidays. A thoughtful move by the publisher, but at the same time left the library without updates for a full two weeks!

Open up heaven, this is absolutely not acceptable! Or at least that’s what Microsoft must have thought, which has decided to add three other titles to the Xbox Game Pass offer without any warning: consider them a happy new year gift.

These are three fantastic indies:

Gorogoa : magnificent puzzle game completely hand drawn that offers brilliant and very artistic solutions;

: magnificent puzzle game completely hand drawn that offers brilliant and very artistic solutions; Olija : an epic action-packed adventure that will see Faraday attempt to escape the mysterious land of Terraphage armed with a legendary harpoon;

: an epic action-packed adventure that will see Faraday attempt to escape the mysterious land of Terraphage armed with a legendary harpoon; The Pedestrian: Absolutely brilliant puzzle game, which aims to make a stylized pedestrian “cross” the road signs.

All three titles are now available in the Xbox Game Pass library for Cloud, Xbox and PC. Please let us know if you are going to jump into any of these games on our Facebook group and remember to extend your subscription at this link to continue enjoying all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate benefits.