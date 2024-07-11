Following the program already announced for the month of July, Xbox Game Pass receives today two new games within their own catalog, both quite critically acclaimed and making their debut on Xboxtherefore particularly interesting.

As reported in the schedule of games coming to Game Pass in the first half of July, these are the following titles, both available in the next few hours starting today, July 11:

Neon White – Console, PC, Cloud

Tchia – Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud

They are two titles that are both worth downloading by all subscribers to the Microsoft service, which has also recently been the protagonist of important news regarding a general reorganization of the subscription tiers and prices.