Following the program already announced for the month of July, Xbox Game Pass receives today two new games within their own catalog, both quite critically acclaimed and making their debut on Xboxtherefore particularly interesting.
As reported in the schedule of games coming to Game Pass in the first half of July, these are the following titles, both available in the next few hours starting today, July 11:
- Neon White – Console, PC, Cloud
- Tchia – Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud
They are two titles that are both worth downloading by all subscribers to the Microsoft service, which has also recently been the protagonist of important news regarding a general reorganization of the subscription tiers and prices.
Neon White and Tchia
Neon Whitein particular, is considered one of the best indie titles of 2022, and has finally arrived on Xbox with a direct launch within Game Pass.
This is an action game with puzzle elements that sees us play a deceased assassin who becomes a sort of bounty hunter, having to eliminate other assassins in order to ensure a possible escape from hell.
Beyond the strange metaphysical setting, the game stands out for its excellent gameplay and also an engaging narrative, which introduces almost visual novel elements in a completely different structure.
Tchia It is instead an adventure with a stylized look that takes us to explore the wonders of New Caledonia, on a journey of discovery and growth for the protagonist, who finds herself traveling around the archipelago in search of her father.
Between magic, transformations and ukulele music, it is a real full immersion in the tropical country in question, particularly suitable in this fully summer period.
