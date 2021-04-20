Microsoft has announced new games coming to Xbox Game Pass during what’s left of April.

As announced, the PlayStation Studios-developed MLB The Show 21 launches on Xbox Game Pass today for console and cloud (there’s no PC version). It’s got cross-platform play, too, so Xbox players can play with friends on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

On 22nd April, Xbox Game Pass on PC gets puzzle game Phogs !.

On 28th April, Xbox Game Pass for PC, console and cloud gets mutant dinosaur game Second Extinction.

Then, on 29th April, Xbox Game Pass for PC, console and cloud gets Destroy All Humans!

30th April is Fable day on Xbox Game Pass for the cloud. Lionhead’s Fable 3 and Fable Anniversary both launch on the cloud for streaming then.

On that note: Xbox Cloud Gaming launches in beta form on PC and iOS today, with invites being sent out.

Microsoft also confirmed the games leaving Xbox Game Pass on 30th April. Here’s the list:

Endless Legend (PC)

For the King (cloud, console and PC)

Fractured Minds (cloud and console)

Levelhead (cloud, console and PC)

Moving Out (cloud, console and PC)

Thumper (PC)

Anything take your fancy?