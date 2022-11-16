Samsung has decided to expand support to streaming game apps making them compatible also on the models of TVs of 2021 and not just the latest generation ones, thus allowing access to Xbox Game Pass, GeForce Now, Amazon Luna and other services directly from the Smart TV.

We had seen that Samsung’s Gaming TV Hub was available for the latest Samsung TV models, especially those released in 2022, but now the Korean giant has decided to expand system support to older models as well.

Samsung Gaming Hub in one image

However, there is talk of TVs released last year, but it is a significant expansion considering the diffusion of some of these. In this case, however, it is not the hub format that we have seen for smart TVs in 2022, but the arrival of individual apps.

It is therefore a matter of direct access to the apps of Xbox Cloud, Amazon Luna, Nvidia GeForce NOW, Utomik, Blacknut and Antstream Arcade, while Google Stadia is excluded for obvious reasons, given its imminent closure. As for the compatible models in this new extended range, in addition to the TVs released in 2022, these are the following Samsung TVs:

QN800

QN850

QN900

WS1A

QN700

LS03A

AU7000

AU8000

AU9000

Q50

Q60

Q95-Q70

This way, you simply log into theapp through the operating system of the Smart TV to use the connected game streaming service, using a controller and without any need for additional hardware.