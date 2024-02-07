In these minutes on X | Twitter raised a fuss, probably unprovoked, after an advertisement for GameStop which mentions the “Microsoft Game Pass” instead of “Xbox Game Pass”, which, linked to the rumors of recent days, would seem to suggest big changes for the service… or a careless mistake by an employee with terrible timing.

But let's go step by step. As you can see in the post below, the “Microsoft Game Pass” is mentioned in the image to advertise the Xbox Demo Play at the stores participating in the initiative. This detail was immediately reshared by numerous people on social media and indicated as proof that Game Pass will undergo important changes.

In fact, in recent days some sources have spoken about how in the future the games created by Microsoft's internal teams will no longer be available at launch within the catalogue, unlike how users had been accustomed in the past. Entries that join those relating to one multiplatform strategy by the high poppies of Redmond, intending to bring the Xbox exclusives also to PS5 and Nintendo Switch. All rumors without official confirmation, with Microsoft planning to clarify the future of Xbox next week.