In addition to having indicated what games are coming to Xbox Game Pass in the second half of May 2023, Microsoft also indicated what the video games that will be removed from the service, precisely the May 31, 2023. Let’s see the complete official list indicated by the Xbox website:

Europa Universalis IV (PC)

Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Cloud, Console & PC)

FIFA 21 (Console and PC) EA Play

Floppy Knights (Cloud, Console and PC)

Lawn Mowing Simulator (Cloud, Console and PC)

Europa Universalis IV is a large-scale historical strategy game developed by Paradox Development Studio. For four centuries we will have to rule our kingdom, starting from before the Renaissance in a historically accurate context.

Evil Genius 2: World Domination is a satirical strategy and management game in which we have to create a base of criminals and manage to dominate the world by carrying out various evil acts such as selling the British royal family.

FIFA21 instead, it needs no introduction and its removal coincides with the introduction of FIFA 23.

Floppy Knights is a turn-based strategy and card game. Phoebe and Carlton, a brilliant young inventor and her robotic arm, must juggle battles and deck-building.

Lawn Mowing SimulatorFinally, it is a gardening simulator. With our trusty lawnmower we have to tidy up the gardens and manage our business, using real machinery from famous brands such as Toro, SCAG and STIGA.

Finally, we leave you with the list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the second half of May 2023.