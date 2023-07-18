We remind you that, as always, you can buy outgoing games using an exclusive 20% discount for Game Pass subscribers, to continue playing video games when removed from the service.

Microsoft has unveiled what games they will be removed from Xbox Game Pass on July 31, 2023 :

Details on games removed from Xbox Game Pass on July 31, 2023

The Ascent

Dreamscaper is an action RPG in which we explore our dreams and defeat our nightmares. During the day we will have to build relationships with the inhabitants of Redhaven to unlock our character’s powers.

Expeditions: Rome is a turn-based strategy RPG set in the Roman Empire in which we have to lead our legionaries to victory.

Marvel’s Avengers is an action game in which we take on the role of various Marvel heroes. The game has been abandoned by Crystal Dynamic after the failure: support will end on September 30, 2023.

The Ascent is a co-op and single player shooter with RPG mechanics and a cyberpunk setting with an isometric view.

Finally, Two Point Campus is a management game in which we have to create the perfect college, offering absurd lessons such as the Cavalry School, the Gastronomy where giant pizzas are cooked and even magic lessons.

Finally, we remind you from today new games are available on Game Pass and others will arrive throughout the second half of July 2023.