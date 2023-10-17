As we have already reported, Microsoft has officially revealed which games are coming to Xbox Game Pass in the second half of October 2023. At the same time, however, there are some games that must leave the service and the Redmond company has reported those too. THE games that will be removed from Game Pass the October 31, 2023 I am:

Gunfire Reborn is a game that blends first-person shooter, co-op, a roguelike structure and role-playing. Kill It With Fire, on the other hand, is a first-person action game in which we have to hunt down spiders to eliminate them, even at the cost of tearing our house apart.

Signalis, on the other hand, is an action horror game with a cyberpunk setting in which we have to find out what is happening in a government facility. Solasta Crown of the Magister is an isometric role-playing game with a fantasy setting with turn-based combat and a cooperative mode.

Finally, Persona 5 Royal is a turn-based role-playing game from Atlus, set in modern-day Japan. As a group of high school kids, we must steal the “hearts” of a series of evil and corrupt people. The Royal version features the Italian translation and an additional game section, as well as an extra playable character.

