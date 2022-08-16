Microsoft officially announced i games coming up on Xbox Game Pass during the second half of August 2022which also include the rumored Immortals Fenyx Rising:

Coffee Talk (Cloud, Console and PC) – August 16th

Midnight Fight Express (Cloud, Console and PC) – August 23rd

Exapunks (PC) – August 25th

Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition (Console and PC) – August 25th

Commandos 3 – HD Remaster (Cloud, Console and PC) – August 30th

Immortality (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X | S) – August 30th

Immortals Fenyx Rising (Cloud, Console and PC) – August 30th

Tinykin (Console and PC) – August 30th

As mentioned, Microsoft’s announcement confirms the leak regarding Immortals Fenyx Rising, Ubisoft’s excellent “mythological” action RPG that will be available from August 30th, as well as the date of Commandos 3 – HD Remaster, revealed by a leak.

IMMORTALITY is also really interesting, awarded by EDGE with a 10: the perfect scores of the English magazine are more unique than rare, so it seems that the new title developed by Sam Barlow is worthy of our attention.

The list, however, is quite varied and opens up to multiple types of experiences, see also the “urban fighting game” Midnight Fight Express, which we tried a few weeks ago and were positively impressed.