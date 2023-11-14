The well-known leaker billbil-kun confirmed what games are coming to Game Pass for the second half of November 2023. The list includes three games: Persona 5 Tactica, Rollerdrome and Dune Spice Wars.

We remember that Persona 5 Tactica and Rollerdrome they had already been confirmed and will be available respectively on 17 and 28 November 2023, both on PC, console and cloud.

The only surprise is Dune Spice Wars which is already present in the PC version on Game Pass, but will also arrive “soon” on Xbox Game Pass for consoles and cloud. It is currently unknown whether it will also be released on PlayStation.

As always, we remember that this is a leak, not official information (as regards Dune, of course), but billbil-kun he is a well-known source who has never been wrong, so he is likely right in this situation too.