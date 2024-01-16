Through the pages of Xbox Wire, Microsoft presented i new games for Xbox Series PC and Xbox Game Pass during the second half of January 2024 and beginning of February . The list includes the long-awaited Persona 3 Reload remake and the bizarre Palworld, a mix between shooter and Pokémon.

Another send full of titles

Persona 3 Reload

Certainly the juiciest title of the new batch is Persona 3 Reload, the remake of the third chapter of Atlus' JRPG series, which boasts a graphics section completely redone from scratch, several new features in terms of gameplay and content, as well as a rearranged soundtrack.

Palworld, on the other hand, is an independent title that has attracted a lot of attention over the years due to its reputation “Pokémon with guns”. As in the GameFreak series, also in the Pocket Pair game we will be able to meet many little monsters, fight them and capture them, but in doing so we will be able to use the “bad” ones, in the form of assault rifles, bazookas and so on and so forth.

Another addition that should absolutely not be underestimated is Brotato, the frenetic roguelike shooter where we use a character with the shape of a potato who must defend himself from hordes of aliens using up to six firearms. Fun and addictive, the Blobfish title was one of the most popular games on Steam last year.

What do you think of the new additions to the PC and Xbox Game Pass catalog in the coming weeks? Let us know in the comments below.