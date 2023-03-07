The next wave of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in March has now been announced.

Sid Meier’s Civilization 6 is a big new addition, with the strategy game arriving on 16th March for Cloud, console and PC.

Valheim is another major addition, arriving as a game preview on 14th March for consoles only – it’s still in Early Access on PC.

Valheim coming to Game Pass

Before both of those games, Dead Space 2 and Dead Space 3 will be released for Cloud players on 9th March, ideal for anyone who’s enjoyed the recent Dead Space remake.

First up, though, is Guilty Gear -Strive-, the latest in the series of fighting games that’s out today.

Rounding out this month’s releases is Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition coming to console and PC on 21st March.

Game updates have also been released for Fallout 76, No Man’s Sky, Halo Infinite, and Sea of ​​Thieves.

Lastly, on 15th March the following games will leave the subscription service: