Microsoft announced the new ones Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC games coming up on Xbox Game Pass in first weeks of October 2021 for subscribers to the service. The titles in question are Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, The Procession to Calvary, Visage, Back 4 Blood, Destiny 2: Beyond the Light, Ring of Pain, The Riftbreaker and The Good Life.

Among the novelties of October 2021 for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, Back 4 Blood undoubtedly stands out, which at launch, October 12, will be available in the service catalog. Turtle Rock Studios’ new multiplayer shooter is basically the spiritual sequel to the acclaimed Left 4 Dead series and will see four-player teams join forces to survive hordes of zombies and other rotting monstrosities, or to battle it out in a heated PvP mode. humans versus zombies. To find out more, we recommend that you read our impressions of the beta.

Destiny 2: Beyond the Light will also be available for PC players. It’s the latest massive expansion of Bungie’s MMO. Players will explore Europa, the frozen satellite of Jupiter, and wield the power of Darkness with stasis classes. Of course, there is also tons of content, including Assaults and Raids, which will keep players busy for hours as they await the arrival of The Whispering Queen.



Xbox Game Pass, games arriving in the first half of October 2021

Here is the full list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the first half of October 2021:

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (Cloud, Console and PC) ID @ Xbox – available today

The Procession to Calvary (Cloud, Console and PC) ID @ Xbox – October 7

Visage (Cloud, Console and PC) ID @ Xbox – 7 October

Back 4 Blood (Cloud, Console and PC) – October 12th

Destiny 2: Beyond the Light (PC) – October 12th

Ring of Pain (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID @ Xbox – October 14

The Riftbreaker (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X | S) ID @ Xbox – October 14th

The Good Life (Cloud, Console and PC) ID @ Xbox – October 15th

In addition to the news arriving in the first weeks of October, we remind you that Marvel’s Avengers, Scarlet Nexus and AI: The Somnium Files are also available on Xbox Game Pass a few days ago.

Microsoft also confirmed the list of games that will leave the service catalog next October 15, as reported a few days ago by Wario64, or:

Gonner2 (Cloud, Console and PC)

Heave Ho (PC)

Katana Zero (Cloud, Console and PC)

Scourgebringer (Cloud, Console and PC)

Tales of Vesperia HD (Console and PC)

The Swords of Ditto (PC)

What do you think, are you satisfied with the first batch of titles arriving in the Xbox Game Pass catalog in October 2021? Let us know in the comments.