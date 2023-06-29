According to a Sony document filed in the context of the hearing which pits Microsoft and the FTC against each other, the Redmond company would have signed exclusivity agreements for the games available on day one on Xbox Game Passagreements that prevent the titles themselves from coming up PlayStation Plus.

In the past few hours Satya Nadella has said he would like to eliminate the exclusives, but Sony makes it impossible: as we know, the Japanese company is particularly active and determined on this front, as also demonstrated by the exclusive Final Fantasy 16 on PS5.

The policies implemented by Microsoft therefore try to follow the same path, and the exclusivity agreements for third party games launched on day one on Xbox Game Pass clearly demonstrate this.

However, it is interesting that, during his intervention in the hearing, Jim Ryan said that he does not see the exclusives of Starfield and Redfall as something anti-competitive, although from Sony’s point of view, these are far from advantageous agreements.