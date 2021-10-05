For a few days we have been immersed in a new month and you know what that means: more and more games for Xbox Game Pass. In that sense, today they have been Xbox Game Pass Games Announced for the First Half of October 2021, with even more to come in the near future. Meanwhile we explain these titles that are incorporated into the list of all Xbox Game Pass games available on console, PC and cloud and that in the coming days will join a list that does not stop growing and that is loaded with experiences for all tastes. Xbox Game Pass games announced for the first half of October 2021 Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (Console, PC and Cloud) – Now available The Procession to Calvary (Console, PC and Cloud) – October 7 Visage (Console, PC and Cloud) – October 7 Back 4 Blood (Console, PC and Cloud) – October 12 Destiny 2: Beyond Light (PC) – Oct 12 Ring of Pain (Console, PC and Cloud) – October 14 Enter Ring of Pain, a challenging card exploration game. Each step is a crucial decision. Do you take the loot, or do you kill the monster that stalks you sooner? Make strange friends who bring gifts and choose your equipment wisely to survive and discover the secrets of the Circle of Pain. The Riftbreaker (Xbox Series X | S, PC and Cloud) – October 14 The Good Life (Console, PC and Cloud) – October 15 Enjoy everyday life as you solve a murder mystery in Rainy Woods, known as the “happiest city in the world”, in this new Debt Repayment RPG.

