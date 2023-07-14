Microsoft will conclude the preview phase of the service Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family next 15 August 2023 in the countries where the new subscription was being tested, ahead of the official launch on a global scalewhich will hopefully take place in the coming months.

The confirmation came thanks to a report by Idle Sloth on Twitter, which reported the email received from a user, where the company states that it is about to end the preview program to “study an offer to be launched at a future level world”.

“Thank you for participating in the Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family preview program,” reads the notice. “It has been amazing to see our Game Pass Ultimate members sharing the fun of Game Pass with friends and family. We will end the preview on August 15, 2023 and we will look to build on the lessons from the last few months to design an offer we can launch in the future in Worldwide.