Xbox today announced the Xbox Game Pass Friend program, which gives current Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members the opportunity to let up to 5 people try PC Game Pass for free for 14 days. Game Pass members can find the appropriate “Give PC Game Pass” button on the Home screen: just one click is enough to share the trial code and let your friends discover the games available in the PC Game Pass catalogue. including Redfall, the new vampire shooter signed Arkane Studio, out right now. Plus, those who start the free trial period will enjoy all the benefits of the Ultimate Edition pass, including: new Xbox Game Studios titles available on launch day, hundreds of high-quality PC games, EA Play membership, PC and mobile games from Riot Games, including Valorant, League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, and Legends of Runterra. Xbox Game Pass is a subscription and streaming game service available on Microsoft platforms and beyond: it can also be played on mobile devices and on expressly dedicated platforms, such as Steam Deck or the upcoming ROG Ally portable console from Asus.