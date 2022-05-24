After the postponement of Starfield And Redfall several gamers have complained about the lack of AAA titles in the Xbox home. Now, in response to a user who hoped to be able to play exclusive games by the expiration of his subscription, or 2025, the insider TimDog has published the list of titles that will arrive and would be 13.
The list that was shared on Twitter is as follows:
- Halo Endless
- Forza Motorsport
- Forza Horizon 6
- Fable
- Call of Duty from Activision even if they are not exclusive
- Starfield
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Indiana Jones
- State of Decay 3
- Redfall
- Contraband
- Avowed
- The Outer Worlds 2
- Everwild
In short, for the insider it would be a total of about 4 AAA games per year that would be released (barring any postponements) by 2025.
By then?
That’s what 13 or so AAA and June 12th more to be added.
That’s easily 4 AAA a year. Smart https://t.co/87d5N7QsAL
– Timdog (@XcloudTimdog) May 24, 2022
Xbox Game Pass has received a lot of criticism recently – Xbox co-founder Ed Fries has also said he’s worried about this service.
