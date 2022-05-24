After the postponement of Starfield And Redfall several gamers have complained about the lack of AAA titles in the Xbox home. Now, in response to a user who hoped to be able to play exclusive games by the expiration of his subscription, or 2025, the insider TimDog has published the list of titles that will arrive and would be 13.

The list that was shared on Twitter is as follows:

Halo Endless

Forza Motorsport

Forza Horizon 6

Fable

Call of Duty from Activision even if they are not exclusive

Starfield

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Indiana Jones

State of Decay 3

Redfall

Contraband

Avowed

The Outer Worlds 2

Everwild

In short, for the insider it would be a total of about 4 AAA games per year that would be released (barring any postponements) by 2025.

By then?

Halo Endless

Forza Motorsport

FORCE Horizon 6

Fable

Cods / Activision

Starfield

Hellblade 2

Indiana Jones

State of Decay 3

Redfall

Contraband

Avowed

Outerworlds 2

Everwild

That’s what 13 or so AAA and June 12th more to be added.

That’s easily 4 AAA a year. Smart https://t.co/87d5N7QsAL – Timdog (@XcloudTimdog) May 24, 2022



Please, to see this content enable targeting cookies.

Change cookie settings



Xbox Game Pass has received a lot of criticism recently – Xbox co-founder Ed Fries has also said he’s worried about this service.