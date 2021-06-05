This June is being very busy, and with the nearby joint Xbox and Bethesda conference at E3 2021, everything looks to be even better. But this does not stop here, since yesterday the official Xbox Game Pass France account announced that we would be attentive today since they were preparing a amazing surprise for Xbox Game Pass. After this great news, many gamers thought that it could be the announcement of new games for Xbox Game Pass like Final Fantasy VII Remake or the supposedly Leaked Persona 5 Royal for Xbox and PC.
Now, as announced by the own account of XboxGamePassFR via Twitter, on June 7 and 8, 2021, the new Xbox Game Pass Fest will begin. Apparently this program will be one of the most intense and will be related to video games. At the moment there are not many more details, but in just a few days we will be able to know more about this Xbox Game Pass event.
Get this free game for Xbox thanks to the Microsoft Store in Israel
On en rêvait depuis longtemps, c’est maintenant officiel: nous lançons notre FESTIVAL 🥳🤯😭 (l’émotion)
It seems that this digital event could announce the odd new game, but with E3 2021 just around the corner, our curiosity increases with the passing of the hours to know what this new Xbox Game Pass Fest will bring us that will focus on the games. Although, we could have interviews, some other news, possible promos for France or many other things. On June 7 and 8 we will leave doubts.
Finally, we remind you that New clues have suggested Battlefield 6 is coming to Xbox Game Pass. But while we wait until June 9 to see the announcement of this new title and its possible arrival to the service, we also remind you that they have already been announced the 5 games that will leave Xbox Game Pass soon.
