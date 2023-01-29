The catalog of Xbox Game Pass is constantly updated and with January now winding down we can already begin to give an overview of the new arrivals a February 2023. Thanks to past announcements in fact we know that there are already the 4 games confirmed arriving in the catalog next month, including the highly anticipated Atomic Heart.

Let’s see the complete list:

Darkest Dungeon – PC, Console & Cloud – February 2nd

Grid Legends – Cloud – February 2 (available now for PC and Xbox)

Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition – PC, Console & Cloud – February 7

Atomic Heart – PC, console and cloud – February 21st

Microsoft appears to have temporarily ditched the traditional cadence of early and mid-month Game Pass announcements, with the latest games for January and early February being unveiled this past Wednesday right after Xbox’s Developer_Direct event. Among these there is also Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition, which was actually expected last December 15 but had been postponed for unknown reasons.

The arrival of Atomic Heart on Game Pass at launch, on the other hand, had been known for some time and considering that the Mundfish shooter has entered the gold phase, there will be no delays with respect to the announced release date of February 21st.

Clearly the titles listed above are only a part of the PC and Xbox Game Pass line-up for the month of February 2023, with further announcements from Microsoft arriving in the coming weeks.

We also take the opportunity to remind you that 4 games at the end of January 2023 will no longer be available with Xbox Game Pass.