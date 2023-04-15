A strange case comes from the United States, where a user won a Lifetime subscription to Xbox Game Pass but he found himself having to rejectapparently in a surprising way but in truth for very precise and even understandable reasons.

The prize derives from one of the competitions which are periodically activated within the Microsoft Rewards program and which allow you to obtain a so-called “lifetime” subscription, but which translates into 40 years of free subscription, which actually represents a considerable duration.

However, Reddit user Elvite said he had to give up the prize, due to taxes. In fact, according to the United States taxation system, a prize of this kind must be evaluated in monetary terms as actual income for the user who collects it, with also important consequences for the tax balance.

“I read that I would have to add $7,300 in taxable income for 2023 if I decided to collect the prize,” explained the user in question. “Under the US tax system, this would have increased my federal tax bill by $1,752 for 2023 (24% of the premium value). It would also have increased the amount of taxes I would have to pay the state.”

Not being able to convert the lifetime subscription into a corresponding monetary reward, the immediate result, from the point of view of the user’s money, would have been the payment of 1752 dollars, which is roughly the cost of 10 years of Xbox Game Pass. Taking stock quickly, it is understandable that the user has chosen to avoid cashing the prize.

A free subscription for 40 years obviously leads to a long-term monetary benefit, but with the US tax system, in fact, the initial cost can be difficult to bear or in any case not very convenient compared to the obtainable advantages, which “only” concern having access to Xbox Game Pass games.