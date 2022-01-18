Along with the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, today the number of users of Blizzard has been revealed. GamePass, something Xbox doesn’t usually share, and it seems that the number is lower than expected.

In September of last year, Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two, had mentioned that Game Pass had 30 million users. However, this information was denied by Phil Spencer, head of Xbox. Now, today it has been revealed that the official number is 25 million.

This information comes to light just as the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft was announced. In an official statement, Spencer has mentioned that in the future, the incredible legacy of this company will be available on Game Pass. This was what was said about it:

“We will offer as many Activision Blizzard games as we can within Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, both new titles and games from Activision Blizzard’s incredible catalogue. We’re also announcing today that Game Pass now has over 25 million subscribers. As always, we look forward to continuing to add more value and more great games to Game Pass. Activision Blizzard’s amazing franchises will also accelerate our cloud gaming plans, enabling more people in more places around the world to participate in the Xbox community using phones, tablets, laptops and other devices. Activision Blizzard games are enjoyed on a variety of platforms and we plan to continue to support those communities in the future.”

This will be a similar situation to what we saw with Bethesda, where a small number of games will arrive in the future, followed by a long list of experiences of all kinds. This means that Games from Call of Duty, Overwatch, Warcraft, Crash Bandicoot and more will be available on Xbox Game Pass across consoles, PC and the cloud.

In related topics, here you can learn more about the purchase of Activision Blizzard. Similarly, Bobby Kotick will continue to be the CEO of the company.

Editor’s note:

Here the real winners are Game Pass users. Although there are no details, this will mean that Call of Duty games and more franchises will arrive day one on this platform in the future. Something that will undoubtedly be a selling point for this service.

Via: Xbox