Microsoft announced the new titles coming on Xbox Game Pass in the month of May. Among these we find FUGA MELODIES OF STEEL 2the new title of CyberConnect2 which will be available for download from day one, i.e. fromMay 11th.

FUGA MELODIES OF STEEL 2 will be playable on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and on PC. On the other hand, since May 15th it will no longer be available Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition.

Source: Microsoft Street Gematsu