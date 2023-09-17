Microsoft announced eight games That will leave the Xbox Game Pass catalog the next September 30thas part of the traditional turnover dynamics for third party productions within the subscription service on Xbox and PC.

Weird West (console, PC)

Moonscars (console, PC)

Outriders (console, PC)

Beacon Pines (console, PC)

Despot’s Game (console, PC)

Prodeus (console, PC)

Shenzen I/O (PC)

Last Call BBS (PC)

Simultaneously with the debut of Xbox Game Pass Core, which as we know it will replace the classic Xbox LIVE Goldthe Redmond house therefore continues to carry forward the now consolidated mechanism that renews the catalog of its digital platform from month to month.

Platform which, according to some rumours, would have reached 30 million subscribers, although this figure was later denied by Microsoft, which reiterated previous official information which speaks of 25 million subscriptions.