Microsoft announced eight games That will leave the Xbox Game Pass catalog the next September 30thas part of the traditional turnover dynamics for third party productions within the subscription service on Xbox and PC.
- Weird West (console, PC)
- Moonscars (console, PC)
- Outriders (console, PC)
- Beacon Pines (console, PC)
- Despot’s Game (console, PC)
- Prodeus (console, PC)
- Shenzen I/O (PC)
- Last Call BBS (PC)
Simultaneously with the debut of Xbox Game Pass Core, which as we know it will replace the classic Xbox LIVE Goldthe Redmond house therefore continues to carry forward the now consolidated mechanism that renews the catalog of its digital platform from month to month.
Platform which, according to some rumours, would have reached 30 million subscribers, although this figure was later denied by Microsoft, which reiterated previous official information which speaks of 25 million subscriptions.
Outriders and Moonscars
There is no doubt that the list of games that will soon leave the Xbox Game Pass catalog sees two titles in particular stand out: Outriders and Moonscars.
Outriders is a fun Co-op shootera little rough on a technical level but undoubtedly capable of involving and also offering a good amount of content, in an attempt to give us the “Diablo with guns” that many fans have always been waiting for.
Moonscars is instead a solid metroidvania in pixel art, characterized by a disturbing setting and a fairly hardcore approach to gameplay: we talked about this and more in the Moonscars review.
#Xbox #Game #Pass #games #leave #catalog #September #30th
Leave a Reply