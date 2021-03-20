According to a recent report by Forbes, Xbox Game Pass drives higher sales and incentivizes more games to be played for longer. This confirms that the subscription model designed by Xbox during the past generation has begun to bear fruit, making Microsoft’s star service not only a pro-user service but also one that benefits developers who decide to put their games on the market. the service, just as Phil Spencer wanted it.
Certainly since Microsoft released Xbox Game Pass four years ago, there was a series of criticisms launched to the service on account of which it was feared that it would discourage the purchase of video games, as well as that the games that entered the service would lose value. However, the reality is totally opposite. Not only does the Xbox Game Pass generate higher sales, but it also encourages more play, longer and a diverse catalog.
Xbox Game Pass generates higher sales
According to statistics shared by Forbes, the Game Pass subscribers spend 20% more time playing, they play 30% more games, they play 40% more genres, and they also spend 20% more on games overall. This data comes from Sarah Bond, corporate vice president of gaming ecosystem at Microsoft, and is the basis for Forbes’ arguments in their article that Xbox Game Pass drives higher sales and improves overall gaming experiences.
“When you subscribe to a channel that allows you to watch a video, like Netflix, that is the end of the monetization cycle you have with that content. In games it’s the opposite: there are items you can buy in game, there are extensions you can buy, there is an upcoming franchise you can buy, there are other genres you can jump to.
Is easy to understand Microsoft’s bet with the Xbox Game Pass when you think about the numbers that exist around gaming. According to Sarah Bond, while there are 200 million people who buy a console, there are 3 billion people who play video games. And a service like Xbox Game Pass is designed to break through the console barrier. This obviously means that the Xbox Game Pass generates higher video game sales, but it will also mean that more consoles are bought and there are more video games.
