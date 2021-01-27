The video game division of Microsoft is going through a great time, since not only the business as such grew 50% in the last quarter compared to last year, also the users of Xbox Game Pass They grew up quite a bit and it seems they are going the right way.

According to the investor report he made Satya nadella, Xbox Game Pass it now has 18 million subscribers. To better understand this figure, 10 million were counted in the April 2020 report, so the service continues to grow thanks to its incomparable offer.

Now, much of the success he has at the moment Xbox Game Pass it is part thanks to the launch of the consoles and combining that service with the new hardware brings many benefits to users.

Let’s not lose sight of that Xbox Game Pass It began as a certainly rickety service, however, over the years, it is positioning itself as a good option to play both on consoles, PC and mobile phones thanks to the technology of Project xCloud which is now available in more countries.

What else can Xbox Game Pass do to keep growing?

At this time, the offer of Xbox Game Pass it is really robust. There are more than 100 games that he puts (or gets) Microsoft that may be exclusive to Pc or that work up to One or Xbox series x. Then we have to add everything that comes with the service EA Play, that there are already more games of all kinds.

Now, if we add to this Project xCloud, which allows you to play the titles that are in Xbox Game Pass from a phone or tablet, then we have a good number of options for those who are subscribed.

It only remains to wait what adjustments or game additions you can make Microsoft for what Xbox Game Pass It may be even more attractive for those who have not registered, because we must also take into account that not all users have a credit card or, failing that, a high-speed Internet connection.

