Xbox Game Pass dominates the market for subscriptions in style Netflixin which you can download and use a large amount of games virtually without limitation.

With its 25 million subscribers, Xbox Game Pass currently occupies a share equal to 60%while its direct rivals have to settle for much more modest percentages: reveals a graph published by analyst Piers Harding-Rolls at GDC 2022.

The data, dating back to the fourth quarter of 2021, sees the Game Pass group, consisting of console, PC and Ultimate subscriptions, owning the majority of the shares against 9% of Apple Arcade7% of PlayStation Now, EA Play and Google Play Pass, as well as 4% of Ubisoft +.

Moreover, the surveys refer to a period in which the acquisition of Activision had not yet been announced: the addition of that catalog can only increase further the domain of Xbox Game Pass.

Of course, we will have to see what Sony will do with the much talked about PlayStation Spartacus, whose reveal would be imminent: we will see if the subscription will boast features that can make it fit into this specific market.