Miles Jacobson, the boss of Sports Interactivethe Football Manager studio, disagrees with claims by Sony’s Jim Ryan that i publishers unanimously do not appreciate the Game Pass as it is a service that destroys the values ​​of the games.

The claims of the head of PlayStation came during a deposition in the process between Microsoft and the FTC for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Specifically, Ryan had declared: “I have spoken to all the publishers and they are unanimously against the Game Pass, because it destroys the value”.

According to Jacobson this is not the case, rather each studio has its own opinion on the Microsoft service as the results can differ according to the game. In the case of Football Manager 2023, in his view, the Game Pass has had some positive effects.

“Every study will have different opinions on this,” Jacobson said. “Different studies will have different data because different games perform well in different situations. We’ve had positive results on all three platforms.”

“I like that our studio is profitable: Sega made a big bet on us all those years ago, and its shareholders – strange as it may seem – should be compensated for it. So we don’t tend to make deals that are bad for any part of the company”.