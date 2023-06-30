Miles Jacobson, the boss of Sports Interactivethe Football Manager studio, disagrees with claims by Sony’s Jim Ryan that i publishers unanimously do not appreciate the Game Pass as it is a service that destroys the values of the games.
The claims of the head of PlayStation came during a deposition in the process between Microsoft and the FTC for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Specifically, Ryan had declared: “I have spoken to all the publishers and they are unanimously against the Game Pass, because it destroys the value”.
According to Jacobson this is not the case, rather each studio has its own opinion on the Microsoft service as the results can differ according to the game. In the case of Football Manager 2023, in his view, the Game Pass has had some positive effects.
“Every study will have different opinions on this,” Jacobson said. “Different studies will have different data because different games perform well in different situations. We’ve had positive results on all three platforms.”
“I like that our studio is profitable: Sega made a big bet on us all those years ago, and its shareholders – strange as it may seem – should be compensated for it. So we don’t tend to make deals that are bad for any part of the company”.
The Game Pass has brought so many people closer to the Football Manager franchise
In the same interview, Jacobson explained that one of the benefits of including Football Manager 2023 in Game Pass and Apple Arcade is having approached many new players who had never tried the series.
Before the studio launched Football Manager on these platforms, it was seeing “almost two million players a year”. With FM23, this number is “currently of 4.8 million and ever growing”.
“The thing is, Game Pass and Apple Arcade have brought new people into the franchise who have never played it before. I’m confident enough in our games to believe we’ll have those consumers for a long time, on any platform. It makes sense. Creatively, it makes sense.”
“We would never have reached five million players on FM23 without the audience of these platforms, and PlayStation is an added bonus, because on PlayStation we have done much better than we expected.”
As Jacobson also explained, each studio and publisher evaluates the value, pros and cons of subscription services like Game Pass differently. Not everyone clearly sees them favorably, such as the CEO of Activision Blizzard.
