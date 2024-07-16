These are the games coming soon to Xbox Game Pass.

Microsoft recently confirmed that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass would experience a price increase in Mexico starting July 10.

The games that will be joining the service soon are the following:

Magical Delicacy (Cloud, Console, and PC): July 16

Flock (Cloud, Console and PC): July 16

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) – July 18

Dungeons of Hinterberg (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S): July 18

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Cloud, console and PC) – July 19

In addition to these games, we also have EA Sports College Football 25 Early Access, which is coming out in July, and Modern Warfare III, which is rumored to be coming soon to Xbox Game Pass.

It was recently confirmed that Call of Duty Black Ops 6 will be available on the service on day one when it launches on October 25.

On the other hand, these video games will leave Xbox Game Pass on July 31:

A short hike (cloud, console and PC)

Train Sim World 4 (Cloud, Console and PC)

Venba (cloud, console and PC)

Xbox Game Pass: New Prices

The new Xbox Game Pass prices are as follows:

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 1 Month: From $249 MXN we went to $299 MXN

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Core 1 Year: From $1,159 MXN it will remain the same.

PC Game Pass 1 month: From $149 we went to $179 MXN

Tell us, which of these new games will you play first? Do you think this price increase in the service is fair?