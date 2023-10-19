Xbox Live Gold disappears but the initiative remains Free Play Days of Microsoft, which this week also proves particularly interesting, with the possibility of carrying out a try for free Of Diablo 4 And NBA 2K24along with two other titles.

Indeed, Diablo 4 in particular is free for everyone on Xbox this weekend, even if they do not have any subscription to the Microsoft service, allowing in the latter case to try the game for 10 hours in total, while for Xbox Game Pass users the limit is established only based on the days of use, with the trial which is active from today at 9:00 am and can be used freely until October 22nd.