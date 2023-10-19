Xbox Live Gold disappears but the initiative remains Free Play Days of Microsoft, which this week also proves particularly interesting, with the possibility of carrying out a try for free Of Diablo 4 And NBA 2K24along with two other titles.
Indeed, Diablo 4 in particular is free for everyone on Xbox this weekend, even if they do not have any subscription to the Microsoft service, allowing in the latter case to try the game for 10 hours in total, while for Xbox Game Pass users the limit is established only based on the days of use, with the trial which is active from today at 9:00 am and can be used freely until October 22nd.
Four free trial games over the weekend
Always from 19 to 22 October it will also be possible to download and play NBA 2K24, the new basketball simulation from 2K, and two other rather particular titles, so let’s see the complete list:
The Free Play Days initiative was born on Xbox Live Gold and allows you to try some games over the weekend. As is now known, Live Gold no longer exists and has been replaced by Xbox Game Pass Core, and this is the subscription needed now to access the initiative.
Obviously, even those who have a standard Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription can download and play the titles belonging to the Free Play Days catalogue, while in this case the Diablo 4 trial is further extended to everyone, but for a total 10 hours maximum.
