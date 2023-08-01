Like every month, with the arrival of new titles, the games that will leave the catalog Of Xbox Game Pass during the month, in this case a mid-August 2023with some large-caliber titles including Death Stranding.

As we saw a few minutes ago, the new games arriving in the first half of August 2023 on Game Pass were announced and, at the same time, the announcement of abandonments also arrives. As always, this is also a first batch of games destined to leave the catalog, with an approximate date set for August 15, 2023.

So let’s see the list of the games destined to leave the catalogue:

Death Stranding (PC)

Edge of Eternity (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Midnight Fight Express (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Total War: Warhammer III (PC)

Some more, some less, but they are all games of a certain thickness, especially with regard to the aforementioned Death Stranding and Total War: Warhammer III. It should be noted, however, that a large part of these abandonments concern above all the offer of the PC Game Pass.