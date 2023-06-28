activision she is currently not interested in carrying the series call of Duty and your other games on subscription services likeXbox Game Pass. This was said by the company’s CEO, Bobby Kotick, during his testimony at the FTC (Federal Trade Commission) trial against Microsoft to block the acquisition of about 70 billion dollars of his company.

Kotick: “I have a general aversion to the idea of ​​subscription services with multiple games, maybe part of that comes from being in Los Angeles and seeing big media companies move their content to these paid streaming services and have commercial results negative.”

Kotick’s reference is what is happening in the field of video streaming, with services such as Netflix and Disney+ which are causing many problems for film companies. Kotick went on to state that he would never put a Call of Duty into a subscription service and that Activision is currently not generating any revenue from them. The executive then explained that his company has “experimented with some streaming services,” but has no plans to put his games there.