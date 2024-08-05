Insider eXtas1s is back at it again, dropping a new rumor about one of the potential games coming to PC & Xbox Game Pass in the next few weeks, perhaps as early as August. In this case it is a question of Expeditions: A MudRunner Gamea driving simulation from Saber Interactive that takes the player on a variety of off-road vehicles to explore natural environments from Arizona to the Carpathians in search of ruins and treasures.

According to the information from “Deep Throat” the game could arrive in the Microsoft service catalog “very soon”, if not already during the month of August “if the math is right.” We don’t know what math he’s talking about to be honest, but it should be noted that eXtas1s has recently dropped several hot leaks about new Game Pass additions, such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Mafia: Definitive Edition, so it’s likely he’s right on target here as well.