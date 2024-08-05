Insider eXtas1s is back at it again, dropping a new rumor about one of the potential games coming to PC & Xbox Game Pass in the next few weeks, perhaps as early as August. In this case it is a question of Expeditions: A MudRunner Gamea driving simulation from Saber Interactive that takes the player on a variety of off-road vehicles to explore natural environments from Arizona to the Carpathians in search of ruins and treasures.
According to the information from “Deep Throat” the game could arrive in the Microsoft service catalog “very soon”, if not already during the month of August “if the math is right.” We don’t know what math he’s talking about to be honest, but it should be noted that eXtas1s has recently dropped several hot leaks about new Game Pass additions, such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Mafia: Definitive Edition, so it’s likely he’s right on target here as well.
The games confirmed for August and those revealed by leaks
Microsoft is expected to make an official announcement soon regarding the games coming to PC and Xbox Game Pass during the first half of August. In the meantime, there’s already a List of games confirmed for this month really not bad, to which other medium-high profile titles could be added, such as Atlas Fallen and the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy collection, according to some rumors.
Let’s see the list of games, between confirmations and rumors, coming to PC and Xbox Game Pass in August:
Confirmed
- Creatures of Ava – August 7 – Console, PC and Cloud
- Mafia: Definitive Edition – August 13 – Console, PC and Cloud
- Core Keeper – August 27 – Console, PC and Cloud
- Sopa – Tale of the Stolen Potato – August (TBD) – Console, PC & Cloud
Rumor
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – August 8
- Wargroove 2 – August 15
- Atlas Fallen – August 22
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game (coming soon, maybe as early as August)
