Xbox GamePass is one of the most popular services for playing video games on consoles XboxPC and mobile, so any information about a possible price increase immediately attracts attention.

Well, certain statements by Phil Spencer, head of Microsoft’s Xbox division, suggest that the company is considering taking this path, and even increasing the price of its current consoles.

When did Spencer say that and what exactly did it stand out? According to a report by Tom Warren, editor of The Verge, he was in the course of a broadcast of The Wall Street Journal.

We Recommend: Age of Empires is finally making its way to Xbox consoles next year.

This executive commented ‘I think at some point we will have to raise the prices of certain things, but before these holidays we thought it was important to keep them’. So this plan could be implemented in early 2023 worldwide.

Font: Microsoft.

Phil Spencer, speaking again about the Xbox Game Pass price increase, noted ‘we have maintained the price of our console, of the games… and our subscription’.

To the above, he added ‘I don’t think we can do that forever. I think at some point we will have to raise some prices on certain things…‘. At the end of the day Xbox is a business and its position is understandable. But nothing is confirmed yet.

“We’ve held price on our console, we’ve held price on games… and our subscription. I don’t think we’ll be able to do that forever. I do think at some point we’ll have to raise some prices on certain things…” pic.twitter.com/jRt5ifKpE5 — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) October 26, 2022

What is the price of Xbox Game Pass in Mexico and its rates?

Right now Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is on sale in Mexico and is priced at just $10 pesos; this includes Xbox LIVE Gold and EA Play, the Electronic Arts service.

Likewise, PC Game Pass is on sale for the same price and includes EA Play. As for Game Pass for console, it costs $149 pesos per month. But what is the normal price? Without any promotion, as in this case, it is $299 pesos per month.

Font: Microsoft.

If there is a price increase as Spencer suggests, it is best to wait for official information. It is difficult to calculate how the rates would rise depending on each region.

What is certain is that it could not be much and all due to Xbox’s competition with Sony’s PlayStation division. It only remains to wait for Phil Spencer to speak more clearly on this matter.

In addition to Xbox, we have more information about video games at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.