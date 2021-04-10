Among so many things that have been raised about the future of Microsoft’s flagship service, now it seems that Xbox Game Pass could come to Steam. In the past, we’ve heard that Xbox Game Pass would be coming to Nintendo Switch and even PlayStation consoles, but so far, none of these rumors have come true. That said, it seems that instead of bringing the popular and growing subscription service to Nintendo and PlayStation, Xbox boss Phil Spencer and his team could bring it to PC via Valve and Steam.
The report comes from Tyler McVicker, an industry insider best known for his scoops and reports on all things Valve. Speaking during a recent question and answer session on YouTube, McVicker revealed that Valve is trying to get the subscription service, so Xbox Game Pass could be coming to Steam. Among other interesting facts, at this time Xbox Game Studios dominates the list of the best-selling games worldwide, with 9 games on the list.
Xbox Game Pass could come to Steam
At the moment, among the revelations made by the expert that Xbox Game Pass could come to Steam, there is not much more comment. McVicker did not clarify if there is any interest on the part of Microsoft for this to happen. The idea could be a bit strange, with Microsoft already having a presence of the service on PC. However, Phil Spencer has said in the past that he wants to bring Xbox Game Pass to as many platforms as possibleBut to do so, Xbox Live Gold must be available on the same platform.
This may be one of the reasons why we have not seen the subscription service on Nintendo or Playstation, besides that of course, they are not interested, and of course, it may be that Microsoft is not interested either. If even though Microsoft invests in the PC space with the Windows Microsoft Store, Valve and Microsoft are discussing the terms by which Xbox Game Pass could come to Steam, we will have to wait for official statements.
