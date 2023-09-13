We finally had the opportunity to find out which ones in detail games will be included in Xbox Game Pass Core, Microsoft’s new service tier that replaces Live Gold. In short, in addition to the ability to play online, Core will give access to the following titles:
- Among Us
- Astroneer
- Heavenly
- Dead Cells
- Descenders
- Dishonored 2
- DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
- Fable Anniversary
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Firewatch
- Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition
- Gang Beasts
- Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition
- Golf with your Friends
- Grounded
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Wars 2
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Human Fall Flat
- INSIDE
- LIMBO
- Ori & the Will of the Wisps
- Overcooked! 2
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- Powerwash Simulator
- Psychonauts 2
- Slay the Spire
- Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition
- Stardew Valley
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- Superliminal
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- Unpacking
- Vampire Survivors
As you can see, this is a very high level selection. Not only do we talk about quality games, but there is also great variety. In fact, we have puzzle games, simulators, narrative adventures, roguelikes, metroidvanias, online games, shooters, platformers, driving games and multiplayer titles suitable for everyone.
We are talking about a catalog that guarantees a new Xbox player an incredible access point. Perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised, given Microsoft’s commitment to the quality of the Game Pass catalog, but the result is to be applauded nonetheless. Plus, it’s just a starting point, as Microsoft plans to update the list two or three times a year.
Like PS Plus Collection, better than PS Plus Collection
What Xbox Game Pass Core The best thing it does, however, is to demonstrate Microsoft’s different approach compared to Sony. In fact, let’s remember that the idea of a catalog of games included in a “basic level” of a subscription service is not new at all. At the launch of PS5, Sony had proposed the PS Plus Collection, i.e. a selection of games (excellent, even if numerically lower than Core) perfect for newcomers to the platform.
PS Plus Collection, though, is died last May and over time it had never been updated. This was a wasted opportunity and Microsoft is now demonstrating that there is absolutely room in the market to come up with something like this.
This is an editorial written by a member of the editorial team and is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.
#Xbox #Game #Pass #Core #games #great #prove #Collection #good #idea
Leave a Reply