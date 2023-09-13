We finally had the opportunity to find out which ones in detail games will be included in Xbox Game Pass Core, Microsoft’s new service tier that replaces Live Gold. In short, in addition to the ability to play online, Core will give access to the following titles:

Among Us

Astroneer

Heavenly

Dead Cells

Descenders

Dishonored 2

DOOM Eternal Standard Edition

Fable Anniversary

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Firewatch

Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition

Gang Beasts

Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition

Golf with your Friends

Grounded

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Human Fall Flat

INSIDE

LIMBO

Ori & the Will of the Wisps

Overcooked! 2

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

Powerwash Simulator

Psychonauts 2

Slay the Spire

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition

Stardew Valley

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

Superliminal

The Elder Scrolls Online

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Unpacking

Vampire Survivors

As you can see, this is a very high level selection. Not only do we talk about quality games, but there is also great variety. In fact, we have puzzle games, simulators, narrative adventures, roguelikes, metroidvanias, online games, shooters, platformers, driving games and multiplayer titles suitable for everyone.

We are talking about a catalog that guarantees a new Xbox player an incredible access point. Perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised, given Microsoft’s commitment to the quality of the Game Pass catalog, but the result is to be applauded nonetheless. Plus, it’s just a starting point, as Microsoft plans to update the list two or three times a year.