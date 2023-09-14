













Since Xbox Game Pass Core launches this September 14, they released the list with its 36 games. Here we share them with you.

Among Us

Astroneer

Sky blue

Dead Cells

Descend

Dishonored 2

Doom Eternal Standard Edition

Fable Anniversary

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Firewatch

Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition

Gang Beasts

Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition

Golf with your Friends

Grounded

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Human Fall Flat

Inside

Limbo

Ori & the Will of the Wisps

Overcooked! 2

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

Powerwash Simulator

Psychonauts 2

Slay the Spire

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition

stardew valley

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

Superliminal

The Elder Scrolls Online

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Unpacking

Vampire Survivors

As you can see there are several very good titles from studios that belong to Xbox. As if that were not enough, they also made room for certain independent titles that are very worthwhile. So it could be a great alternative in case you are taking care of your finances.

How can I upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Core?

Starting this September 14, you can change your subscription to Xbox Game Pass Core. This new level has a price of 170 pesos per month, which makes it 80 pesos cheaper than the ultimate level. If you want to save a few pesos, the movement is very simple.

Source: Xbox.

You simply have to go to the Microsoft site to manage your account. From there you can easily upgrade any Game Pass tier you previously had to Core. Of course you will also have to make some moves regarding billing, but nothing that will take you a lot of time. Will they give it a chance or will they stay at their current level?

